Idukki and Cheruthoni dams open to visitors till December 31

December 19, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

After a gap, Idukki and Cheruthoni dams have been opened for the public till December 31, 2023, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

The visiting time is fixed from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to officials, tourist entry to the dam is allowed on all days except Wednesdays. Mobile phones, cameras, and electronic gadgets were banned on the dam premises. Tourist entry to Idukki dam has been suspended since September 5 after a security breach was identified.

Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) Director Narendra Nath Veluri said that the hydel tourism wing has already completed arrangements to allow visitors to the dam.

“Hydel tourism wing has already purchased two 14-seater buggy cars and set up a ticket counter at Vellappara near Cheruthoni, ” said Mr. Veluri.

“ The hydel tourism wing will purchase two more buggy cars within one week. An online ticket facility for Idukki dam visit will be set up soon,” said Mr. Veluri.

An order allowing tourist entry to the dam issued by Under Secretary Ramanath G. stated that officials should ensure a proper waste management system in the dam premises. “Ensure proper temporary toilet facility in the dam premises, appoint more security guards, install CCTV cameras and limit the visitor’s entry through the metal detector, avoid plastic disposal in dam premises, clear biowastes in the dam premises every day and follow green protocol in the dam premises,” the order stated.

The order further stated that ensuring security to the dam premises is the only responsibility of the police personnel, and the lapses will be considered seriously.

After the security breach in Idukki dam, a meeting was called by Idukki Collector Sheeba George on September 16, who directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety, hydel tourism, and the police to make security arrangements, including allowing tourist entry only in buggy cars to the dam, before the re-starting tourist entry to the dam.

