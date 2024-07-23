IDSFFK to screen two documentaries on Liv Ullmann

The 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) 2024 will have a special section on actor Liv Ullmann’s life.

The fete, which will be held from July 26 to 31, will have a section A Road Less Travelled: Portrait of Liv Ullmann that will showcase two documentaries on the Norwegian actor and director.

The documentaries, directed by the U.K.-based filmmaker Dheeraj Akolkar, are homages to the actor’s life and relationship and collaborations with filmmaker Ingmar Bergman.

Liv Ullmann — A Road Less Travelled premiered at the 76th Cannes film festival in 2023. It, in a way, brought to peak Dheeraj’s journey that started when he chanced upon Liv’s autobiography. The book inspired him to write and send a poem to her in 2007.

Five years later, he was ready with his first feature documentary Liv & Ingmar on the couple. It took another decade of friendship with the actor for Dheeraj to portray her life and career in the second film, which took the duo to Cannes. Both these films will be screened at the IDSFFK.

Liv & Ingmar, which released in 2012, is told entirely from Liv’s point of view and is constructed as a collage of images and sounds from the Ullmann-Bergman films. It makes use of behind-the-scenes footage, photographs, passages from her book Changing, and Bergman’s love letters to Liv to create a homage to two of the greatest artistes of our time.

The film was screened at several international film festivals, including those in Chicago, New York and Mumbai in 2012. Padma Shri awardee Resul Pookutty designed the sound for the film, which was produced by Rune H. Trondsen and edited by Tushar Ghogale.

It was after Dheeraj’s relationship with Liv developed over the next decade that he crafted Liv Ullmann - A Road Less Travelled. In this documentary, one gets to see some of her closest collaborators and come to understand an actor who demonstrates what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated world without losing her authentic voice.

Dheeraj Akolkar is an award-winning writer, director and producer and the founder of Vardo Films in London. After graduating with a gold medal in architecture from Pune University, Dheeraj worked in films such as Lagaan, Devdas, and Black. His filmography includes Jyotirgamaya: Lead Me to the Light (2005), Whatever! (2006), Let the Scream Be Heard (2013), Wars Don’t End (2018), Happiness (2019), The Wound Is Where the Light Enters (2022), and The Other Side of Silence that is currently in production. He is the associate director of an independent film festival in London called Bombay Mix and has founded Grassroots Stories that specialises in making films for social change.

Session with Pookutty

As part of the 16th IDSFFK, award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty will interact with film lovers at a special event. Titled ‘A sonic landscape: a session with Resul Pookutty,’ the event will be held at Hotel Horizon, Thampanoor, at 3.30 p.m. on July 28.

