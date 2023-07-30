IDSFFK to feature eleven of R.V. Ramani’s films

July 30, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Eleven films by R.V. Ramani, who has been active in documentary filmmaking for nearly four decades, will be featured under the Filmmaker in Focus category of the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), set to begin in the capital on August 4. Ramani is known for his lyrical and impressionistic style of filmmaking.

His national award-winning film Oh That’s Bhanu, which portrays the life of the late Indian classical dancer and theatre actor Bhanumati Rao, will be one of the films to be screened as part of the package. Ramani captures the sensitive and nuanced aspects of Rao’s legacy, from her early days as a student to her later years as a teacher and mentor. The film won Best Direction in the Non-fiction category at the 68th National Film Awards.

The other films of Ramani to be screened are My Camera and Tsunami, Blue Black Yellow, Brahma Vishnu Shiva, A Documentary Proposal, Lines Of Mahatma, and I Have Ignored This Love For Long.

The 15th edition of IDSFFK will also feature two documentaries on the life and work of Malayalam writer-director M.T. Vasudevan Nair, to mark his 90th birthday. The package includes the documentary Kumaranelloorile Kulangal, directed by M.A. Rahman, and A Momentous Life in Creativity, by K.P. Kumaran.

Kumaranelloorile Kulangal explores the childhood memories of MT. He shares his worries about the effects of vanishing ponds in Kumaranelloor and talks about Bharathappuzha, which influenced him deeply in his personal and creative endeavours. The documentary A Momentous Life in Creativity is a reflection of MT’s creative life.

