IDSFFK to conclude on Wednesday
The 14th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will conclude here on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory and present the awards at a function to be held at the Kairali theatre. Minister for Cultural Affairs V.N. Vasavan will preside over the function.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.