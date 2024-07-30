ADVERTISEMENT

IDSFFK to conclude on Wednesday, closing ceremony cancelled

Published - July 30, 2024 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will conclude on Wednesday. The winners in the various competition categories will be presented awards in the evening without an official ceremony, which has been cancelled after the government declared a two-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the people who lost their lives in the Wayanad landslides.

The events which are held as part of the festival including seminars, Meet the Director, Face to Face, and In Conservation have been cancelled. All the film screenings that were scheduled will be held.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US