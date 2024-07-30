GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IDSFFK to conclude on Wednesday, closing ceremony cancelled

Published - July 30, 2024 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will conclude on Wednesday. The winners in the various competition categories will be presented awards in the evening without an official ceremony, which has been cancelled after the government declared a two-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the people who lost their lives in the Wayanad landslides.

The events which are held as part of the festival including seminars, Meet the Director, Face to Face, and In Conservation have been cancelled. All the film screenings that were scheduled will be held.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.