IDSFFK to conclude on Wednesday, closing ceremony cancelled

The 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will conclude on Wednesday. The winners in the various competition categories will be presented awards in the evening without an official ceremony, which has been cancelled after the government declared a two-day State mourning as a mark of respect to the people who lost their lives in the Wayanad landslides.

The events which are held as part of the festival including seminars, Meet the Director, Face to Face, and In Conservation have been cancelled. All the film screenings that were scheduled will be held.