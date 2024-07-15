IDSFFK registration to begin today

The online delegate registration for the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK) organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy from July 26 to 31 will begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. Online delegate registration can be done through the website www.idsffk.in. The delegate fee is ₹590 inclusive of GST for general category and ₹354 for students. Off-line registration can be done through the delegate cell set up at Kairali Theatre from the morning of July 16. More than 300 films will be screened in documentary and short film categories during the six-day long festival at Kairali, Sree and Nila theatres in the capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.