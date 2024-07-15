GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IDSFFK registration to begin today

Published - July 15, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The online delegate registration for the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK) organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy from July 26 to 31 will begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. Online delegate registration can be done through the website www.idsffk.in. The delegate fee is ₹590 inclusive of GST for general category and ₹354 for students. Off-line registration can be done through the delegate cell set up at Kairali Theatre from the morning of July 16. More than 300 films will be screened in documentary and short film categories during the six-day long festival at Kairali, Sree and Nila theatres in the capital. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.