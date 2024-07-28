ADVERTISEMENT

IDSFFK 2024 | Nagari package of films focus on urban issues

Published - July 28, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ten short films to be screened as part of ‘Nagari: A Bioscope for the City’ on fourth day of IDSFFK

The Hindu Bureau

A still from Junk-e directed by Ayush Ray and Ritam Sarkar.

Ten short films focusing on urban issues in Indian cities will be screened as part of the special package titled ‘Nagari: A Bioscope for the City’ on the fourth day of the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), on Monday . These films are handpicked from the Nagari Short Film Competition, an annual event that also provides mentorship to help participants make their filmmaking dreams come true.

The 10 films in the package, spanning four years of the competition, explore the multiple facets of the landscapes of cities that are overflowing with narratives related to housing, ghettoisation, water supply, waste management, amenities in public spaces and disparities of access.

The films, which will be screened at 3 p.m. at the Nila theatre, include A City Within a City by Prachee Bajania and Narendra Mangwani; Beyond Four Walls by Ritika Banerjee; Udta Banaras by Apoorva Jaiswal and Manas Krishna; Taal Betal by Sanchay Bose, Pramathyu Shukla, Shubham Sengupta, and Rudraksh Pathak; Darudi by Atish Indrekar and Ruchika Chhara; All Day and All of the Night by Priya Naresh, Palak Patel, and Aniket Kolarkar; Pipe Dream by Suraj Katra, Jai Mati, Prachi Adesara, and Sitaram Shelar; Hasratein Basrat by Shikher Pal; A Work in Progress by Oshee Johri and Nipun Prabhakar; and Junk-e by Ayush Ray and Ritam Sarkar. The screenings would be followed by a panel discussion on the films.

