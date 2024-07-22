IDSFFK 2024: 31 animation films to be screened in three categories

A package of 31 animation films spread over three categories will be one of the highlights of the 16th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) set to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala from July 26 to 31.

Six films will be screened in the International category, seven in the Indian animations category and 18 films in the Speculum India Anima category curated by filmmaker and animator Shilpa Ranade.

The international category will feature films such as The Car That Came Back from the Sea, Percebes, Musintasia, Mortelli - A Hopeless Case, Letter from Fukushima and Beautiful Men. Films from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival are also included in this category.

Two Malayalam films

Two Malayalam films are included in the Indian animation category. Films by Suresh Eriyat, Hansa Thapliyal, Athithi Krishnadas, Natasha Sharma, Subarna Dash, Nicole Elsa Daniel and Athi Dixit will also be screened.

Domestic violence, the experiences of women and children in a rehabilitation colony in Mumbai, the childhood memory of a runaway, are some of the themes dealt with in the Indian animation films.

The 18 films in the Speculum India Anima category depict the intricacies of the diverse Indian culture through the medium of animation. The films are directed by Geetanjali Rao, Abhishek Verma, Kushal, Kasthuri, Naina Sabnani and Diwakar Kuppan. According to curator Shilpa Ranade, these films present India’s rich heritage and diverse traditions through a set of personal narratives.

