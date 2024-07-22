ADVERTISEMENT

IDSFFK 2024: 31 animation films to be screened in three categories

Updated - July 22, 2024 11:45 am IST

Published - July 22, 2024 11:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A package of 31 animation films spread over three categories will be one of the highlights of 16th edition of International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from July 26 to 31

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Mortelli - A Hopeless Case’ which is set to be screened at IDSFFK 2024.

A package of 31 animation films spread over three categories will be one of the highlights of the 16th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) set to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala from July 26 to 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six films will be screened in the International category, seven in the Indian animations category and 18 films in the Speculum India Anima category curated by filmmaker and animator Shilpa Ranade.

IDSFFK registration to begin on July 16

The international category will feature films such as The Car That Came Back from the Sea, Percebes, Musintasia, Mortelli - A Hopeless Case, Letter from Fukushima and Beautiful Men. Films from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival are also included in this category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Malayalam films

Two Malayalam films are included in the Indian animation category. Films by Suresh Eriyat, Hansa Thapliyal, Athithi Krishnadas, Natasha Sharma, Subarna Dash, Nicole Elsa Daniel and Athi Dixit will also be screened.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Domestic violence, the experiences of women and children in a rehabilitation colony in Mumbai, the childhood memory of a runaway, are some of the themes dealt with in the Indian animation films.

The 18 films in the Speculum India Anima category depict the intricacies of the diverse Indian culture through the medium of animation. The films are directed by Geetanjali Rao, Abhishek Verma, Kushal, Kasthuri, Naina Sabnani and Diwakar Kuppan. According to curator Shilpa Ranade, these films present India’s rich heritage and diverse traditions through a set of personal narratives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US