GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IDSFFK 2024: 31 animation films to be screened in three categories

A package of 31 animation films spread over three categories will be one of the highlights of 16th edition of International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from July 26 to 31

Published - July 22, 2024 11:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Mortelli - A Hopeless Case’ which is set to be screened at IDSFFK 2024.

A still from ‘Mortelli - A Hopeless Case’ which is set to be screened at IDSFFK 2024.

A package of 31 animation films spread over three categories will be one of the highlights of the 16th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) set to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala from July 26 to 31.

Six films will be screened in the International category, seven in the Indian animations category and 18 films in the Speculum India Anima category curated by filmmaker and animator Shilpa Ranade.

IDSFFK registration to begin on July 16

The international category will feature films such as The Car That Came Back from the Sea, Percebes, Musintasia, Mortelli - A Hopeless Case, Letter from Fukushima and Beautiful Men. Films from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival are also included in this category.

Two Malayalam films

Two Malayalam films are included in the Indian animation category. Films by Suresh Eriyat, Hansa Thapliyal, Athithi Krishnadas, Natasha Sharma, Subarna Dash, Nicole Elsa Daniel and Athi Dixit will also be screened.

Domestic violence, the experiences of women and children in a rehabilitation colony in Mumbai, the childhood memory of a runaway, are some of the themes dealt with in the Indian animation films.

The 18 films in the Speculum India Anima category depict the intricacies of the diverse Indian culture through the medium of animation. The films are directed by Geetanjali Rao, Abhishek Verma, Kushal, Kasthuri, Naina Sabnani and Diwakar Kuppan. According to curator Shilpa Ranade, these films present India’s rich heritage and diverse traditions through a set of personal narratives.

Related Topics

Kerala / cinema / World cinema / Thiruvananthapuram / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.