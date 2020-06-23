Idol made of elephant tusks seized, three held

Kasaragod

23 June 2020 19:55 IST

The Forest Department seized an idol carved out of elephant tusks in Kanhangad on Tuesday and arrested three persons in connection with it.

One of the accused, Jomon Joy, 30, a native of Kottayam, was associated with a non-governmental organisation working for tribal welfare at Attappady in Palakkad, said K. Ashraf, Forest Range Officer, Kanhangad. The other accused are Binoj Kumar of Kongad in Palakkad and M. Prabin of Muzhapilangad in Kannur. The Lord Ganesha idol was worth ₹30 lakh in the illegal market, officials said.

“Forest officials, posing as customers, contacted them. When they arrived here for selling the idol, a team comprising 15 members caught them,” Mr. Ashraf told The Hindu.

During the inquiry, the accused revealed that they got the idol two weeks ago from Thiruvananthapuram.

The department has filed a case against them under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.