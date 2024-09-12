Identify the 15-member ‘power group’ mentioned in Hema committee report, says FEFKA

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has called for identifying the 15-member ‘power group’ in the Malayalam film industry about which the Hema committee report has a reference.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, FEFKA general secretary B. Unnikrishnan said the organisation was exploring legal avenues to get the so called ‘power group/mafia’ identified. He said the names of all the 15 members should be revealed even if all other names mentioned in the report were to remain undisclosed. It is impossible for such a group to control the entire film industry, he said.

A witness account

“The narrative of such a ‘power group/mafia’ was planted before the committee through a witness account with vested interests. The same narrative has continued in the discussions about the committee report. Our analysis is that the terms were used as a metaphor and they remain just that. Whenever a person faces an issue in the industry, this metaphor of ‘power group/mafia’ is invoked though even those raising it has no clue about it,” Mr. Unnikrishnan said.

He said members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had not been denied work as mentioned in the report. “We examined this reference in the report and asked all our 21 affiliated members whether any such directive has been issued from any quarter,” Mr. Unnikrishnan said.

On Parvathy Thiruvothu

Citing data collated by the organisation, he said that Parvathy Thiruvothu, a prominent WCC member, had acted in 11 films from 2006, when she made her debut, to 2018 till the formation of WCC and an equal number of films after that. “In fact, during our examination it emerged that many projects with her did not take off for reasons such as remuneration and disagreement over screenplays. Rima Kallingal, another WCC member, is the lead actor in the forthcoming film of Sajin Babu, who is an executive committee member of our directors’ union. How can that happen if FEFKA has decided to keep away WCC members?” Mr. Unnikrishnan asked.

He said that being fined by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has been referred to as a blot on FEFKA in the report. “We consider being fined by a body formed under the Competition Act, which treats collective bargaining as the greatest sin, as a badge of honour,” Mr. Unnikrishnan said.

He also objected to the reference in the committee report that FEFKA was created by one actor. Painting a trade union with 8,000-odd members from 21 organisations as subservient is anti-labour, he said.