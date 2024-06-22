Identify divisive forces, say cultural leaders

Religious and cultural leaders of Kozhikode were unanimous in their view that any number of sacrifices was justified to enforce love, friendship, and harmony in society.

Participating in ‘Nammalonnu’ (We are one), a friendly get-together organised by Khasi Foundation here on Saturday, they said “diversity was the beauty of our nation,” and that attempts to destroy it as well as the unity of the country should be resisted at any cost. The leaders called upon the public to identify divisive forces.

Lyricist and musician Kaithapram Damodaran inaugurated the event, while Foundation chairman K. Kunhali presided. MLAs Ahammad Devarkovil and K.M. Sachin Dev were the guests of honour. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen leader Hussain Madavoor delivered the Nammalonnu message. Chief acting Khasi of Kozhikode Safeer Saqafi, Swami Narasimhananda, and CSI Malabar Diocese manager Rev. Shine C.K. were present.

