Ideathon to be organised for college students

July 09, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An ‘ideathon’ will be organised for students in professional colleges in the State in connection with ‘Freedom Fest 2023’ to be held in the State capital from August 12 to 15.

Ideas should be presented in seven areas, including health and welfare, clean water and sanitation, industrial sector and basic infrastructure development, reducing inequality, sustaintable cities and sustainable societies, fighting climate change, and gender justice. Teams that can present relevant ideas on how Kerala can move ahead on these fronts by 2035 will be selected from each college. As many as 1,000 of those selected will be able to take part in the ‘Young Professional Meet’ to be held on the first day of the Freedom Fest.

The ideas should be presented by groups of three to five members. These can be in the form of three-minute-long presentation, video, or note at the college level. Team selected for the professional meet should present their ideas in video form of not more than 90 seconds. Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) is the nodal agency for the competition. The three best ideas in each of the seven topics will get prizes. The college that submits the most ideas will also get a special prize.

The last date for colleges to register is July 13. The last date for idea selection at the college level is July 20. Ideas of teams selected from colleges should be uploaded on the website by July 29. For details and registration, visit www.freedomfest2023.in, a statement here from K. Anvar Sadath, KITE CEO and academic convener of the Freedom Fest, said.