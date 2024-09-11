GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ideas invited for signature film, design for 29th International Film Festival of Kerala

Published - September 11, 2024 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has invited ideas for the signature film of up to 30 seconds duration for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) scheduled to be held from December 13 to 20 in Thiruvananthapuram. The idea/story board and budget received will be reviewed by an expert committee and work will be assigned on the basis of idea excellence and cost.

Ideas have also been invited for the design of the festival, which will be used for its branding. The designer has to suggest a colour palette, a font design for the lettering, and the main elements to be used. The design will be replicated in all publicity material in social media as well as in display boards, catalogues, festival schedule, delegate passes, and the festival bag.

Proposals including costing should be submitted by 3 p.m. on October 3. It should be submitted in a sealed envelope titled 29th IFFK Signature Film addressed to the secretary, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, CIFRA, Sathyan Memorial Building, KINFRA Film and Video Park, Sainik School P.O., Kazhakuttom, Thiruvananthapuram- 695 585.

For more details, contact- +91471 2754422.

September 11, 2024

