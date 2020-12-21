Ideas invited for IFFK signature film

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has invited ideas for a signature film of up to 30 seconds for the 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala to be held from February 12 to 19. The idea/story board received will be reviewed by an expert committee and work will be assigned on the basis of the excellence of the idea as well as the cost. Proposals, including cost, should be submitted before 3 p.m. on January 5, in an envelope superscribed ‘25th IFFK Signature Film,’ addressed to the Secretary, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, CIFRA, Sathyan Memorial Building, KINFRA Film and Video Park, Sainik School P.O., Kazhakuttam, Thiruvananthapuram - 695582.
The academy has also invited proposals for the production of the festival handbook. The team will be responsible for the content, layout, and compilation of the catalogue. The proposal including a short bio of the team members should be submitted to the academy before 5 p.m. on January 10, in an envelope superscribed ‘Proposal for Festival Handbook’ and addressed to the Secretary. For more details, contact the academy office - 0471-2756622, 2755322.
