Ideal School lifts dist. championship

Ideal English School, Kadakassery, lifted the district athletic championship for the 12th time in a row. Ideal School students became champions by scoring 846.5 points the 50th Malappuram district athletics meet organised by the District Athletic Association at Calicut University. They pocketed 50 gold, 52 silver and 34 bronze medals.

K.H.M. Higher Secondary School, Alathiyoor, became the runner-up by scoring 774 points.

They got 26 gold, 40 silver and 36 bronze medals.

C.H.M.K.M. Higher Secondary School, Kavanur, won the third position by scoring 168.5 points with seven gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Emergy Training Club, Tavanur, was in fourth position with 119 points, followed by St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pariyapuram, in the fifth position.

P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, gave away the trophies. District Athletics Association president K.A. Majeed presided over the function.

Zakir Hussain, head of the Department of Physical Education, Calicut University, District Athletics Association secretary K.K. Raveendran, treasurer Abdul Khader, Shafi Ammayath, Mohammed Kasim, Rishikesh Kumar, and M. Saifuddin spoke.