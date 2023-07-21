ADVERTISEMENT

Ideal College holds convocation

July 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University Vice Chancellor L. Sushama delivering the convocation address at Ideal Arts and Science College, Cherpulassery, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ideal Arts and Science College, Cherpulassery, held its convocation on Friday. Delivering the convocation address, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University Vice Chancellor L. Sushama praised the college and its students for their contributions to the region’s educational growth.

The students who passed out in the last academic year were given the certificates of the American Board of Education (ABE).

Former Director General of Police Alexander Jacob delivered the keynote address.

Ideal Campus of Education manager Abdul Majeed Mannissery presided over the function. College principal Zainul Abideen delivered the graduation speech. He also administered an oath of ethics to the passing out students.

Ideal Campus of Education academic coordinator Mohammed Unais P. welcomed the gathering. Secretary Ibrahim K., director Anwar Sadat, faculty members Shiyas Ahmed, Mirza, and Haris spoke.

