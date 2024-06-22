ADVERTISEMENT

Idamalayar project scam: 3-year jail term for 44  

Published - June 22, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur Vigilance court on Saturday sentenced 44 convicts in the Idamalayar irrigation project scam case to three years’ imprisonment. The sentenced included six engineers, four overseers, and 34 contractors. The court also slapped a fine on them. One accused was acquitted of charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were found guilty of corruption amounting ₹1.05 crore in the renovation of Valathukara Canal, Chalakudy, under the Idamalayar Project Division. Construction work of the eight-km-long canal was divided into divisions of 200-300 m and distributed among 34 contractors.

The Vigilance court detected corruption in distributing the work. It also found that adequate materials were not used for the work causing a loss of ₹1.05 crore to the exchequer.

The Vigilance filed a chargesheet with 50 accused, including the executive engineer, assistant executive engineer, assistant engineers, overseers, and contractors. Six of the accused died during investigation/trial.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thrissur Vigilance court judge G. Anil delivered the verdict. Public prosecutors V.K. Shailajan and E.R. Stalin appeared for the prosecution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US