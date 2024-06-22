GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Idamalayar project scam: 3-year jail term for 44  

Published - June 22, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur Vigilance court on Saturday sentenced 44 convicts in the Idamalayar irrigation project scam case to three years’ imprisonment. The sentenced included six engineers, four overseers, and 34 contractors. The court also slapped a fine on them. One accused was acquitted of charges.

They were found guilty of corruption amounting ₹1.05 crore in the renovation of Valathukara Canal, Chalakudy, under the Idamalayar Project Division. Construction work of the eight-km-long canal was divided into divisions of 200-300 m and distributed among 34 contractors.

The Vigilance court detected corruption in distributing the work. It also found that adequate materials were not used for the work causing a loss of ₹1.05 crore to the exchequer.

The Vigilance filed a chargesheet with 50 accused, including the executive engineer, assistant executive engineer, assistant engineers, overseers, and contractors. Six of the accused died during investigation/trial.

Thrissur Vigilance court judge G. Anil delivered the verdict. Public prosecutors V.K. Shailajan and E.R. Stalin appeared for the prosecution.

