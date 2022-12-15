‘Idam’ opens at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi

December 15, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - KOCHI

Some 200 works of art created by 34 Malayali artists are on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conceptualised by artists and curators Jiji Scaria, Radha Gomathy, and P.S. Jalaja, the show titled ‘Idam’ has 16 women artists. The exhibition gives space for installations that use modern possibilities, including multimedia, sculptures of differing aspects, and paintings and photographs arranged in varying order.

“Artists have the capability to overcome personal sufferings and transform their experiences through art to different creations which can be witnessed in Idam,” said P.S. Jalaja, curator. “A diverse range of artists who have overcome, or are fighting to overcome, various social, political and personal challenges are taking part in the exhibition. I feel this is the merit of Idam. When constant setbacks transform into survival, it gifts something beautiful through art.”

Kerala artists come out with works having contemporary international appeal, which Idam makes evident, said Jiji Scaria. In a kaleidoscope, coloured pieces of glasses become amazing visual treats, and Idam is simply like that, said Radha Gomathi.