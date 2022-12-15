‘Idam’ opens at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi

December 15, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Idam, an exhibition of works by contemporary Malayali artists, which opened at Durbar Hall Art Gallery on Wednesday as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement 

Some 200 works of art created by 34 Malayali artists are on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Conceptualised by artists and curators Jiji Scaria, Radha Gomathy, and P.S. Jalaja, the show titled ‘Idam’ has 16 women artists. The exhibition gives space for installations that use modern possibilities, including multimedia, sculptures of differing aspects, and paintings and photographs arranged in varying order. 

“Artists have the capability to overcome personal sufferings and transform their experiences through art to different creations which can be witnessed in Idam,” said P.S. Jalaja, curator. “A diverse range of artists who have overcome, or are fighting to overcome, various social, political and personal challenges are taking part in the exhibition. I feel this is the merit of Idam. When constant setbacks transform into survival, it gifts something beautiful through art.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kerala artists come out with works having contemporary international appeal, which Idam makes evident, said Jiji Scaria. In a kaleidoscope, coloured pieces of glasses become amazing visual treats, and Idam is simply like that, said Radha Gomathi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US