  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022France vs Morocco LIVE score, FIFA World Cup semifinal: Mbappe, Saiss, Aguerd in Starting XI, Konate replaces Upamecano

‘Idam’ opens at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi

December 15, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Idam, an exhibition of works by contemporary Malayali artists, which opened at Durbar Hall Art Gallery on Wednesday as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Idam, an exhibition of works by contemporary Malayali artists, which opened at Durbar Hall Art Gallery on Wednesday as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement 

Some 200 works of art created by 34 Malayali artists are on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. 

Conceptualised by artists and curators Jiji Scaria, Radha Gomathy, and P.S. Jalaja, the show titled ‘Idam’ has 16 women artists. The exhibition gives space for installations that use modern possibilities, including multimedia, sculptures of differing aspects, and paintings and photographs arranged in varying order. 

“Artists have the capability to overcome personal sufferings and transform their experiences through art to different creations which can be witnessed in Idam,” said P.S. Jalaja, curator. “A diverse range of artists who have overcome, or are fighting to overcome, various social, political and personal challenges are taking part in the exhibition. I feel this is the merit of Idam. When constant setbacks transform into survival, it gifts something beautiful through art.”

Kerala artists come out with works having contemporary international appeal, which Idam makes evident, said Jiji Scaria. In a kaleidoscope, coloured pieces of glasses become amazing visual treats, and Idam is simply like that, said Radha Gomathi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.