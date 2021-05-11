Id-ul-Fitr tomorrow

Muslims across the State will celebrate Id-ul-Fitr on Thursday marking the end of the month-long Ramzan fasting.

As the moon sighting heralding the Islamic month of Shawwal was not reported on Tuesday, various khazis of the region, including Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema president Muhammad Jifri Muthokoya Thangal, its general secretary K. Alikutty Musaliyar, and Kozhikode khazi Muhammad Koya Thangal and Sayyid Nasar Hayy informed that Id would be celebrated on Thursday after completion of 30 days of fasting.

Joint Mahallu Jama'at khazis Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musaliyar and Sayyid Ibrahim Khaleel Al-Bukhari also informed that the Id-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Thursday.

The khazis also called upon Muslims to observe Id prayers in their households in view of the COVID-19 situation in the State.