Id-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Kerala today

April 09, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Muslims in Kerala will celebrate Id-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, marking the culmination of the month-long Ramzan fasting. Major Kazis confirmed the end of Ramzan based on the sighting of the Shawwal new moon at Ponnani on Tuesday evening. The celebrations will coincide with that in the Middle East Arab countries this time.

Kazis are designated Islamic legal scholars who perform various rites, including supervision of marriages and confirmation of the beginning of Islamic months on the basis of new moon sighting. The new moon marking the beginning of Shawwal (the 10th Islamic month) was sighted on the 29th evening of Ramzan.

Among the Kazis who declared Id-ul-Fitr on Wednesday were Syed Jamalullaili Mohammed Koya Thangal (Kozhikode Kazi), Safeer Saqafi (Chief Acting Kazi, Kozhikode), Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, Syed O.P.M. Muthukoya Thangal, Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, and K. Alikutty Musliar.

Refrains of Thakbeer began rising from the minarets of mosques across the State soon after the announcement of Id-ul-Fitr came around 7.15 p.m. on Tuesday. The chanting of Allahu Akbar will continue until the special Id prayers on Wednesday morning.

Mass Id prayers will be held at Id Gahs and mosques between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. When progressive sections such as Mujahid, Salafi, and Jamat-e-Islami will prefer Id Gahs for prayers, the vast majority traditional Sunnis will choose mosques for Id gatherings.

The declaration of Id-ul-Fitr also marked the last-minute rush in shops and markets. Textiles, footwear shops, fancy shops, cosmetic shops, firecracker shops, meat shops, vegetable and fruit shops, milk shops, juice shops, and grocery shops witnessed an unprecedented rush on Tuesday evening, particularly in Malabar.

As soon as Id was confirmed, people were seen distributing bagfuls of rice as their Zakat-ul-Fitr, an obligatory charity at the end of Ramzan. When the progressive groups did this charity collectively, Sunnis distributed their rice individually.

Zakat-ul-Fitr, unlike the normal Zakat (charity), is considered an immediate relief to fulfil the needs of the poor in the community on the day of Id. According to scholars, this form of Zakat on the day of Id is obligatory on every Muslim, no matter rich or poor, adult or child, man or woman. Anyone who possesses some food in excess of their requirement for a day and night should give Zakat-ul-Fitr, according to Islamic texts.

In his Id greetings, Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari called upon the people to extent a helping hand to those who are suffering. “Help others out as much as you can. That’s what Islam teaches you,” he said.

The Kerala Muslim Jamat called upon the people to renounce extravagance in life and to put to practice the austerity and forbearance they achieved through the month-long Ramzan fasting.

