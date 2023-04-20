Id-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Kerala on Saturday

April 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Muslims in the State will celebrate Id-ul-Fitr on Saturday marking the culmination of the month of Ramzan during which they fasted from dawn to dusk.

State’s major Kazis, including Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, Syed Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili, and Syed Nasar Hayy Shihab Thangal, confirmed that Friday would be the 30th day of Ramzan and Id-ul-Fitr would be on Saturday.

New moon not sighted

They jointly confirmed the beginning of the Shawwal month as the new moon was not sighted anywhere in Kerala on Thursday evening. A lot of people had gathered at beaches like Kappad, Kozhikode, Kadalundi, Parappanangadi and Koottayi at sunset in anticipation of the new-moon sighting. However, none could sight the crescent that heralds the Islamic new month of Shawwal.

“But there is nothing to be disappointed about. We have to rejoice in the fact that we are getting one more day to fast, and a fifth Friday in Ramzan. It should cheer everyone,” said Syed Khaleel Bukhari.

Special prayers

Id Gahs are being arranged widely across the State. Special Id prayers will be held on Saturday morning in Id Gahs and mosques. When traditional Sunni Muslims prefer to gather in mosques for Id prayers, Mujahid and Jamat groups prefer Id Gahs to mosques.

Rice will be distributed to the poor on the eve of Id-ul-Fitr as an obligatory charity marking the conclusion of Ramzan fasting. According to Islamic scholars, this obligatory deed named Zakat-ul-Fitr has two purposes: it compensates a person’s shortcomings during the fasting, and it provides the indigent with a means to celebrate the festival of Id without having to ask for charity.