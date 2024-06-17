Id-ul-Adha celebrated across North Kerala

Id-ul- Adha, or Bakrid, a festival of sacrifice and dedication, was celebrated in a pious manner by believers of Islam across North Kerala on June 17.

Id gahs, normally held in open spaces, have, however, been shifted indoors due to the weather conditions. The mass prayers were held mostly centred around mosques and occasionally a few auditoriums.

Thousands took part in the major id gahs held at JDT educational complex in Kozhikode and the Ma-din Grand Masjid in Malappuram.

Special arrangements were made for women and children in each of the id gahs.

The prayers were followed by animal sacrifice symbolising the sacrifice of Ibrahim from the Holy Quran.

Charity activities were also held. Sumptuous feasts, new clothes, and Mehandi rituals are parts of the day’s celebrations. It is also a time for get-togethers for most families.

