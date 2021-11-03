ID cards for trees on college campus

Under Biodiversity Project-2019 of Central Govt.

Not only students, but even trees on this campus have identity cards, that too with barcodes.

Name boards with barcodes have been installed for all trees on the campus of Jyothi Engineering College, Cheruthuruthy, under the Central Government’s Biodiversity Project-2019. By scanning the QR code, one can get details about the trees and their uses.

The name boards have been installed to create awareness among students and teachers of trees and their role in reducing global warming and pollution, according to college sources. The project has been implemented by the Public Relations Department and Green Club of the college, led by Fr. Roy Joseph Vadakkan, secretary and campus head of the college.

The college under the Syro Malabar Catholic Archdiocese, Thrissur, has around 1,000 trees belonging to 80-odd species. It has 350-odd bamboo grooves as well.