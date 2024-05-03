GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICU sexual assault case: survivor calls off protest

May 03, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The survivor in the ICU sexual assault case called off her protest in front of the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on Friday, putting an end to an almost two-week struggle in the scorching sun.

The decision came after the Inspector General of Police (North Zone) issued a direct order to the District Police Chief to hand over the reports that she had sought.

It was on April 17 that the survivor launched the protest demanding a copy of the investigation report on the statement of gynaecologist in connection with her case. The survivor had alleged that the doctor had not conveyed her statement completely before the police and the investigation panel.

An investigation based on the allegation ruled out the premises of the allegation. It was the report of this investigation that the survivor had sought from the District Police Chief, who had refused to hand it over on grounds that the case was subjudice and that the doctor was a witness.

The survivor had then approached various commissions and the Chief Minister demanding the report and against the alleged misbehaviour on the part of the District Police Chief, upon which the Director General of Police directed the IG to intervene and resolve the issue.

She suspended her protest between April 23 and 29 waiting for the IG’s intervention. However, she resumed the protest on April 29 when the IG’s order failed to come through. Meanwhile, her health condition worsened and she was hospitalised on Wednesday.

“I am sure the District Police Chief cannot surpass a direct order from the IG. The District Prosecutor has ruled out any legal complications in giving me a copy of the report,” the survivor told reporters here on Friday as she called off the protest, adding that she would move the court against the gynaecologist as soon as she got the report.

