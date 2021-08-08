ICU occupancy figures rise sharply

Thiruvananthapuram

08 August 2021 20:37 IST

State registers 18,607 new cases, TPR remains stable at 13.87%

The State on Sunday registered 18,607 new cases of COVID-19 when 1,34,196 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) remains stable since the past four days around 13% and registered 13.87% on the day.

However, ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals, which had not shown a significant increase till date despite daily fluctuations, jumped from 1,986 on Saturday to 2,077 on Sunday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also went up from 733 to 772.

The active case pool has not shown a sharp increase over the past three or four days and now has 1,76,572 patients, with 20,108 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The official cumulative fatality is continuing to rise and now stands at 17,747, with the State adding 93 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,328. Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID now stands at 29,328 and this figure has been more or less stable since the past few days, though the graph is showing a tendency to climb.

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 35,52,525 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,051, Thrissur 2,472, Kozhikode 2,467, Ernakulam 2,216, Palakkad 1,550, Kollam 1,075, Kannur 1,012, Kottayam 942, Alappuzha 941, Thiruvananthapuram 933, Wayanad 551, Kasaragod 523, Pathanamthitta 441 and Idukki 433.