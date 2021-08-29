ICU and ventilator occupancy rising in State

29,836 new cases reported on Sunday, TPR goes up to 19.67 %

As COVID-19 transmission intensifies in the State, ICU and ventilator occupancy has been spiralling up in the State, sending alarm bells ringing.

The new cases reported on Sunday is marginally less than that of the previous day’s figure. However all other indicators, including the test positivity rate and hospitalisations, are all on a steady rise.

Kerala logged 29,836 new cases on Sunday, when 1,51,670 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate went up slightly to 19.67 %.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has been rising since the past two days . On Sunday, 91 patients newly entered the ICUs, the occupancy going up from 2,179 on Saturday to 2,270 on Sunday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support is rising steeply, going up from 822 and 883 these past two days to 948 on Sunday.

The State’s active case pool which crossed the two lakh mark on Saturday, has 2,12,566 patients now, with 22,088 patients reported to have recovered on Sunday.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 20,541 with the State adding 75 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Sunday

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,666, while the total hospitalisation figure of those with moderate or severe COVID increased to 30,055.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 40,07,408 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 3,965 cases, Kozhikode 3,548, Malappuram 3,190, Ernakulam 3,178, Palakkad 2,816, Kollam 2,266, Thiruvananthapuram 2,150, Kottayam 1,830, Kannur 1,753, Aalappuzha 1,498, Pathanamthitta 1,178, Wayanad 1,002, Idukki 962 and Kasaragod 500 cases.