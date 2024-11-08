ADVERTISEMENT

ICTAK partners with govt. to launch skill development centres

Published - November 08, 2024 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

ICTAK has partnered with 111 colleges across the State to develop a curriculum that emphasises skill training, assessment, certification, internships, training for IT institutions, and job placement opportunities.

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has emphasised that equipping the younger generation is essential to meet the present-day economic challenges.

She was speaking while inaugurating Skill Development and Career Planning Centres across various colleges in the State with the support of the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) on Friday.

Dr. Bindu stated that curriculum reforms and related initiatives are being implemented in Kerala to empower the youth, thereby preparing them to become skilled professionals capable of navigating the dynamic modern economy. She added the government is committed to transforming the State’s higher education institutions into centres of excellence.

The ICTAK has partnered with 111 colleges across the State, including arts and science, and engineering colleges, to develop a curriculum that emphasises skill training, assessment, certification, internships, training for IT institutions, and job placement opportunities.

Muraleedharan Manningal, ICTAK chief executive officer, presided over the function. Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varughese and ICTAK regional manager (academic operations) Deepa V.T. also spoke on the occasion.

