ICTAK, MCC tie up for health and information technology training

November 25, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) and Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC), Kannur, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to provide a formal basis for initiating interaction between the MCC and the ICTAK and enable the ICTAK to collaborate on training and skilling in health and information technology.

It also promotes interaction between the MCC and the ICTAK in mutually beneficial areas. Technical collaboration and consultancy services in the area of health information technology and health care engineering are also in the purview of the engagement.

B. Satheesan, director of MCC, and Santhosh C. Kurup, CEO of ICTAK, signed the MOU.

