ICT academy’s free courses attract many takers

Buoyed by the response to its free ‘Learn a Skill a Day’ training programme offering free courses on its e-learning platform, the Information and Communication Technology Academy Kerala (ICTAK), a government agency for imparting ICT skills to the youth, is now planning to extend it beyond lockdown and add more modules.

ICTAK launched the programme with six courses in mid-April and the initial plan was to run it for three months. Since then, over 600 have registered for the courses prompting the Academy to extend it further.

Among the courses available for free include, creating a website in 90 minutes, application of excel sheets, electronics, aptitude tests, machine learning, data analytics etc. The courses held by experts from the respective fields run for short durations ranging from 30 to 90 minutes with instant results.

For instance, an average participant undergoing a website creating course can end up designing a simple website by the end of the day.

“We will be extending the courses for free beyond the initial deadline of June 30 except some of our previous fee-based courses like Android development, engineering graphics, data analysis etc. Besides, we will be adding a few more modules in the coming week,” said Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICTAK.

Among the modules to be launched include cyber security awareness and fake news management. ICTAK also opened up its e-learning platform for extending online lessons for Calicut and Kerala Universities.

The academy is also planning to roll out new courses, including virtual reality, augmented reality, cyber security, and digital marketing by the end of July. The lockdown also witnessed ICTAK clubbing its multiple batches of courses run across various centres and shifting the classes to the e-learning platform.

The academy is also in talks with NORKA ROOTS over devising courses to help the expatriates returning home in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.