ICT Academy of Kerala opens new regional facility in Infopark Thrissur

November 22, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thrissur

The Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) has opened its new regional facility at Kanikonna building, Infopark, Koratty.

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, inaugurated the office.

A panel session, which was moderated by Santhosh Kurup, former CEO of ICTAK, was held in connection with the inaugural function. The participants of the panel discussion included Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark; Daleesha M. Vishwanathan, Head of the Department, Information Technology, School of Engineering, CUSAT; and Madhuri D.M., programme director, Data & AI, ISL Kochi Lab, IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

The discussion gave an overview of the current trends and opportunities in the industry. The programme also featured an internship orientation session by Riji N. Das, head, Knowledge Office, ICTAK, where he provided details for aspiring professionals and bridged the gap between education and industry experience, according to a press release.