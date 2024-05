May 05, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of the Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) examinations at 11 a.m. on Monday. The results will be available on CISCE’s website https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org, the CAREERS portal, and the DigiLocker portal., a press statement on Sunday said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.