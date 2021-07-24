ICSE, ISC results to be declared at 3 pm today

Students in Kerala are awaiting the results of the Class X (c) and Class XII (ISC) examinations that will be declared at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The results will be available on the website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org and through SMS by keying in Unique ID in the New Message box in the format ICSE (Seven-digit Unique ID) or ISC (Seven-digit Unique ID) and sending the message to the number 09248082883.

The CISCE did not conduct the board examinations for Class X and Class XII students this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As no examinations were conducted and students have been awarded imputed marks, there will be no rechecking of answer scripts this year, the CISCE said.

However, students will be allowed to raise objections regarding computation of marks through a dispute resolution mechanism. Students may submit a written application to the school stating the objection in detail along with the reasons. The mechanism was available only for correction of calculation errors, the CISCE said.