ICSE, ISC results bring cheer

Despite the long wait and anxiety, the results of the ICSE and ISC examinations that were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday brought much cheer to the State.

The pass percentage was 99.96 for the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) examinations and 99.48 for the ISC (Indian School Certificate) examinations, higher than the national pass percentage that was 99.34 for the ICSE and 96.84 for the ISC examinations. The pass percentage in the State was also more than that last year when it was 99.91 for the ICSE and 98.97 for the ISC examinations.

All but three students who appeared for the Class 10 examinations and 14 students who sat for the Class 12 examinations passed.

The CISCE did not release the merit list for either the ICSE or the ISC examinations owing to the COVID-19 situation.

In the Class 10 examinations, 8,011 of the 8,014 candidates emerged successful. Of them, 3,760 were boys and 4,254, girls. In the Class 12 examinations, 2,691 of the 2,705 students (1,340 boys and 1,365 girls) who took the examinations passed. As many as 162 ICSE and 66 ISC schools had presented candidates for the examinations.

Alternative assessment

The examinations in February-March were disrupted owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The CISCE then decided to conduct the pending examinations between July 1 and July 15.

However, it had to cancel the remaining examinations owing to safety concerns over the rise in number of COVID-19 cases. It then came up with an alternative assessment scheme to compute the candidates’ marks.