ADVERTISEMENT

ICPS contract staff to stage Secretariat dharna today

April 26, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than 200 employees from the State and district offices of the State Child Protection Society will participate in the rally and dharna, raising demands including restoration of their pay and ensuring minimum wages

The Hindu Bureau

Employees working in the child protection sector in the State will stage a Secretariat dharna on Thursday.

The dharna, to be staged under the umbrella of the Kerala ICPS (Integrated Child Protection Scheme) Employees Union (CITU), will be inaugurated by CITU State unit president Anathalavattom Anandan at 11 a.m. It will be preceded by a rally from Martyrs’ Column to the Secretariat at 10 a.m. More than 200 employees from the State and district offices of the State Child Protection Society will participate in the rally and dharna, raising various demands, including restoration of their pay that has been slashed by nearly half and ensuring minimum wages.

The State Child Protection Society has been set up under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for handling issues related to children’s safety, protection, and rehabilitation. The employees who are on contract have had their pay cut, renewal of their contracts delayed forcing them to work on daily wages, and their leaves curtailed. As many as 36 of them have quit in the past six months. This in turn is likely to affect the care and protection given to children, both in institutions and outside it, affecting the child protection system that is a model for many States, say the employees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US