ICPS contract staff to stage Secretariat dharna today

Employees working in the child protection sector in the State will stage a Secretariat dharna on Thursday.

The dharna, to be staged under the umbrella of the Kerala ICPS (Integrated Child Protection Scheme) Employees Union (CITU), will be inaugurated by CITU State unit president Anathalavattom Anandan at 11 a.m. It will be preceded by a rally from Martyrs’ Column to the Secretariat at 10 a.m. More than 200 employees from the State and district offices of the State Child Protection Society will participate in the rally and dharna, raising various demands, including restoration of their pay that has been slashed by nearly half and ensuring minimum wages.

The State Child Protection Society has been set up under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for handling issues related to children’s safety, protection, and rehabilitation. The employees who are on contract have had their pay cut, renewal of their contracts delayed forcing them to work on daily wages, and their leaves curtailed. As many as 36 of them have quit in the past six months. This in turn is likely to affect the care and protection given to children, both in institutions and outside it, affecting the child protection system that is a model for many States, say the employees.

