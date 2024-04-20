ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic Thrissur Pooram fireworks in Kerala held in daylight after delay due to protests over police curbs

April 20, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Thrissur

Colourful fireworks, one of the most sought-after pyrotechnic shows in Kerala, commenced around 7 a.m., reducing it to a mere show of smoke and sound

The Hindu Bureau

Fireworks on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram festival on April 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fireworks enthusiasts who thronged Thrissur city in Kerala from far and near to watch the magnificent pyrotechnics show as part of Thrissur Pooram were disappointed on April 20 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Protests over police restrictions at Thekkinkadu maidan delayed the iconic Thrissur Pooram fireworks for more than four hours. As a result, the colourful fireworks, one of the most sought-after pyrotechnic shows in Kerala, was forced to display in the daylight, reducing it to a mere show of smoke and sound.

Heat or polls fail to dampen Thrissur Pooram

The Paramekkavu Devaswom kicked off the fireworks display around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The Thiruvambadi Devaswom show followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minor clashes

The problem started when the police stopped people from entering the Thekkinkadu maidan using barricades during the Madathil Varavu procession (night pooram) around 11 p.m. Minor clashes occurred between the police and the people. The Thiruvambadi Devaswom decided to call off the Pooram in protest against police restrictions and switched off the lights at its ‘poorapanthal’ at Naikanal and Naduvilal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There was commotion at the Paramekkavu procession too due to police restrictions.

Confusion prevailed over the pyrotechnics show as the Thiruvambadi Devaswom refused to budge. All this time, lakhs of people were waiting with bated breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the stalemate was over after many rounds of discussions for over four hours following the intervention of Revenue Minister K. Rajan.

The fireworks, which was earlier scheduled to start at 3 a.m., eventually commenced at 7 a.m. without the usual sheen and colour.

Though rains have played spoilsport before, it is for the first time in history that Thrissur Pooram fireworks were delayed due to administrative reasons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Thrissur

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US