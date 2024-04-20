GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Iconic Thrissur Pooram fireworks in Kerala held in daylight after delay due to protests over police curbs

Colourful fireworks, one of the most sought-after pyrotechnics shows in Kerala, commenced around 7 a.m., reducing it to a mere show of smoke and sound

April 20, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Fireworks on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram festival on April 20, 2024.

Fireworks on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram festival on April 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fireworks enthusiasts who thronged Thrissur city in Kerala from far and near to watch the magnificent pyrotechnics show as part of Thrissur Pooram were disappointed on April 20 (Saturday).

Protests over police restrictions at Thekkinkadu maidan delayed the iconic Thrissur Pooram fireworks for more than four hours. As a result, the colourful fireworks, one of the most sought-after pyrotechnics shows in Kerala, was forced to display in the daylight, reducing it to a mere show of smoke and sound.

Heat or polls fail to dampen Thrissur Pooram

The Paramekkavu Devaswom kicked off the fireworks display around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The Thiruvambadi Devaswom show followed.

Minor clashes

The problem started when the police stopped people from entering the Thekkinkadu maidan using barricades during the Madathil Varavu procession (night pooram) around 11 p.m. Minor clashes occurred between the police and the people. The Thiruvambadi Devaswom decided to call off the Pooram in protest against police restrictions and switched off the lights at its ‘poorapanthal’ at Naikanal and Naduvilal.

There was commotion at the Paramekkavu procession too due to police restrictions.

Confusion prevailed over the pyrotechnics show as the Thiruvambadi Devaswom refused to budge. All this time, lakhs of people were waiting with bated breath.

Later, the stalemate was over after many rounds of discussions for over four hours following the intervention of Revenue Minister K. Rajan.

The fireworks, which was earlier scheduled to start at 3 a.m., eventually commenced at 7 a.m. without the usual sheen and colour.

Though rains have played spoilsport before, it is for the first time in history that Thrissur Pooram fireworks were delayed due to administrative reasons.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thrissur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.