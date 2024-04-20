Iconic Thrissur Pooram fireworks in Kerala held in daylight after delay due to protests over police curbs

April 20, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - Thrissur

Fireworks enthusiasts who thronged Thrissur city in Kerala from far and near to watch the magnificent pyrotechnics show as part of Thrissur Pooram were disappointed on April 20 (Saturday).

Protests over police restrictions at Thekkinkadu maidan delayed the iconic Thrissur Pooram fireworks for more than four hours. As a result, the colourful fireworks, one of the most sought-after pyrotechnics shows in Kerala, was forced to display in the daylight, reducing it to a mere show of smoke and sound.

The Paramekkavu Devaswom kicked off the fireworks display around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The Thiruvambadi Devaswom show followed.

Minor clashes

The problem started when the police stopped people from entering the Thekkinkadu maidan using barricades during the Madathil Varavu procession (night pooram) around 11 p.m. Minor clashes occurred between the police and the people. The Thiruvambadi Devaswom decided to call off the Pooram in protest against police restrictions and switched off the lights at its ‘poorapanthal’ at Naikanal and Naduvilal.

There was commotion at the Paramekkavu procession too due to police restrictions.

Confusion prevailed over the pyrotechnics show as the Thiruvambadi Devaswom refused to budge. All this time, lakhs of people were waiting with bated breath.

Later, the stalemate was over after many rounds of discussions for over four hours following the intervention of Revenue Minister K. Rajan.

The fireworks, which was earlier scheduled to start at 3 a.m., eventually commenced at 7 a.m. without the usual sheen and colour.

Though rains have played spoilsport before, it is for the first time in history that Thrissur Pooram fireworks were delayed due to administrative reasons.