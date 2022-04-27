ICGS Saksham joins Coast Guard fleet in Kochi
Ship has a complement of 10 officers and 95 men
KOCHI
Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Saksham (CG-22) joined the fleet of the force in Kochi on Wednesday.
Deputy Inspector General N. Ravi, District Commander, No. 4 Headquarters (Kerala & Mahe), witnessed the welcome ceremony.
The ship has a complement of 10 officers and 95 men and is commanded by Deputy Inspector General P. Rajesh. It will be under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), through District Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4, Kochi.
Commissioned in Goa, it’s the fifth in a series of Sachet class offshore patrol vessels.
