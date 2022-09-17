ICG organises coastal clean-up drive at Kovalam

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 17, 2022 19:26 IST

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and other personnel participating in a clean-up drive organised in connection with the International Coastal Clean-up Day at the Kovalam beach on Saturday

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) jointly organised the International Coastal Clean-up Day observance on the Kovalam beach on Saturday.

Organised with the motto “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar” (Clean Coast, Safe Sea), the event also witnessed the participation of National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and various non-governmental organisations.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan inaugurated the campaign. Appreciating the ICG for their relentless efforts, he stressed on the importance of a clean and safe marine environment, litter-free surroundings and their impact on healthy life. He also exhorted those who had gathered to adhere to three principles for better waste management, viz., responsible consumption, proper segregation, and responsible disposal of waste materials.

NCESS Director Jyotiranjan S. Ray and ICG Commandant G. Sreekumar also spoke on the occasion. The International Coastal Clean-up Day is traditionally held on the third Saturday of September every year and the ICG has been celebrating the occasion for the last 25 years with coastal clean-up drives.

