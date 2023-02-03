HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICFOSS’s ‘back to work’ training for women in March

February 03, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The International Centre for Free and Open Software (ICFOSS), a State government initiative, will organise its fifth ‘back to work’ training for women in March. The training, being organised in association with K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council), Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, and Zyxware Technologies on the ICFOSS campus at Karyavattom here, is an ICFOSS initiative to provide opportunities in the free software area to women who have had career breaks and want to rejoin the IT sector.

The programme from March 1 to 19 will focus on software development using Drupal. The last date to apply is February 20. For details and registration, visit https://icfoss.in/events or call 7356610110, 0471 2413012/13/14, 9400225962.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.