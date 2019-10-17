ICFOSS to promote IoT ecosystem in colleges

The International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) here is planning to provide facilities in selected engineering and polytechnic colleges in Kerala to promote study and research in Internet of Things (IoT).

The initiative is expected to give a big boost to student startups in developing ready-to-market IoT solutions. ICFOSS has drawn up plans to establish LoRaWAN gateways in colleges. It will also work with students and academicians to help them learn and practice Open Source IoT.

LoRaWAN is a Low Power, Wide Area (LPWA) networking protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery-operated things to the internet in regional, national or global networks. It targets key IoT requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

The participating institutes will be provided a box kit consisting of a LoRaWAN gateway, nodes, network and application servers and different sensors.

For setting up LoRaWAN in engineering colleges, institutions can apply online through https://icfoss.in. The last date of applications is on October 31.

The faculty in-charge from selected institutions will be given a three-day intensive workshop on LoRaWAN and Open IoT at ICFOSS, during which the final list of institutions will be identified for first phase of deployment.

As many as 10 locations spread across Kerala will be made LoRaWAN-enabled during the first phase, which will go live in November. The institutions will also function as regional skill updation centres for the LoRaWAN Centre of Excellence in ICFOSS.