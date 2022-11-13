Icelandic Model a key topic at ‘Drug-free Childhood’ global meet in Thiruvananthapuram

The UN-backed conclave will open here on November 16, featuring prominent voices against drug abuse from India and abroad

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 13, 2022 21:54 IST

The increasing relevance of the Icelandic Model (IM) of intervention in bringing teenagers affected by drug use disorders back to normal life through alternative pursuits will be a key topic of deliberations at the three-day International Forum on ‘Right to Drug-free Childhood’.

The UN-backed conclave, opening here on November 16, featuring prominent voices against drug abuse from India and abroad, is organised by Fourth Wave Foundation (FWF) in partnership with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and World Federation Against Drugs (WFAD). ‘Children Matter-Right to a Drug-Free Childhood’ is the central theme of the meet.

Dr. Harvey Milkman, Emeritus Professor, Metropolitan State University of Denver, U.S., who has been actively campaigning for the implementation of IM in communities across the world; and Margaret Lilja, chief knowledge officer, Planet Youth, will speak at different sessions at the meet. IM seeks to give a new lease of life to drug-addicted children by channelising their energy to creative pursuits like sports and other avenues through a collaboration of numerous stakeholders like parents, teachers and sports clubs.

Around 30 years ago, Iceland was the hotspot of teenage drug consumption in Europe. Today, the country stands first on the European list of de-addicted teenagers.

Fourth Wave Foundation’s initiative against substance abuse named ‘VENDA’ (No to Drugs), strongly advocates the ‘alternative pursuit’ model in Kerala on the lines of IM. Major activities of ‘VENDA’ include empowerment programmes for children, football training, summer camp, football tourney ‘Venda Cup’ and awareness classes for parents, teachers, counsellors, police and excise officers.

‘VENDA’ is active in districts that have a very high number of drug-addicted teens found by the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) survey conducted by the Narcotic Control Bureau. Currently, it is focused on Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

