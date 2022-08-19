ICCs not set up in most workplaces: women’s panel member

Internal complaints committee (ICC) to hear complaints related to sexual harassment have not been set up in most workplaces as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, Kerala Women’s Commission member Indira Raveendran has said.

Ms. Raveendran said on Friday it was a cause for concern that many were in the dark about constituting the ICCs. She was speaking in the wake of complaints received at a sitting of the commission in Alappuzha.

She said it was painful that children who were educated were not providing maintenance to their parents as per the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, despite the orders of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

The commission sought a report from the RDO on the matter.

Twenty-six complaints were disposed of at the sitting. Eight complaints were sent for police reports. It was decided to provide counselling to one complainant.