ICAR Kasaragod unit bags Best Centre of Year award

The ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, attained the first position and received the Best Centre of the Year 2019-20 Award at the 35th annual workshop of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (AICRP on PHET) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (JNKVV), Jabalpur, recently.

The ICAR-CPCRI, Kasaragod, is one of the 31 centres under AICRP on PHET. The award was in recognition of the outstanding contribution in the development and popularisation of technologies.

The ICAR-CPCRI transferred four new technologies to five entrepreneurs and four existing technologies to 16 entrepreneurs, released five new value added products, participated in seven krishi melas, trade fairs, exhibitions, technology and machinery demonstration melas, published six research articles in international research journals and nine technical popular articles, and received one patent, the release said.

The award was received by Dr. M.R. Manikantan, principle scientist of the CPCRI and Dr. R. Pandiselvan, scientist, from Dr. P.K. Bisen, Vice Chancellor of JNKVV in the presence of Dr.S.N.Jha, ADG (Process Engineering) and Dr.S.K.Tyagi, Project Coordinator, AICRP on PHET.