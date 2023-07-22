ICAR-CTCRI to focus on climate-resilient crop varieties

July 22, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

During the 2022-2023 year, 346 crop varieties have been released by the institution across the country, and of this, 255 crop varieties are climate resilient. CTCRI observes its 60th foundation day

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) will give more priority to developing climate-resilient tuber crop varieties in the country, says Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) & Director General, ICAR.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a function organised to mark the 60th foundation day of CTCRI here on Saturday, Mr. Pathak said during the 2022-2023 year, 346 crop varieties were released by the institution across the country.

Of this, 255 crop varieties are climate resilient—some varieties are tolerant to high temperatures while others are drought- and flood-tolerant crops. Even as the country has been witnessing extreme climatic conditions, the main priority of the ICAR-CTCRI is to develop varieties and technologies tolerant to all types of extreme climatic conditions in the country, says Mr. Pathak. The project to improve the qualities of different crop varieties in terms of nutrient content, minerals and vitamins is under way. He also stressed the need for capacity development and to upskill farmers and students who research in various areas.

Mr. Pathak, the chief guest at the function, inaugurated a Farmer Facilitation Centre, Climate controlled plant growth facility, E-crop based smart fertigation system, Agri business Incubation (ABI) Centre, ‘Diamond Jubilee Hall’, and exhibition stalls.

As part of the diamond jubilee celebration, one variety of Cassava Mosaic Disease (CMD)-resistant cassava ‘Sree kaveri’ and two varieties of high-yielding taro varieties ‘Sree Heera and Sree Telia were also released.

In his inaugural address, the ICAR Director General also emphasised the role of ICAR as the base of Indian agriculture and according to him, agriculture should not be considered just as an occupation, but also as a means to ensure food and nutritional security of the nation. He said the ICAR had taken three main initiatives such as certification of technologies, expanding the education in ICAR research institutes, and the need for close collaboration with private companies for technology development and commercialisation.

G. Byju, Director, ICAR- CTCRI, in his presidential address, highlighted research achievements of ICAR CTCRI such as release of one cassava variety and two high-yielding taro varieties, 15 new varieties recommended for 12 agro-climatic regions of India, and about the eight technologies that were approved by the ICAR in this year. During the event, MoUs were signed between ICAR-CTCRI and Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Rubber Research Institute, Kottayam.

Seven progressive tuber crop farmers from the country were honoured at the function, while exhibitions by ICAR/State institutes for school children were also organised. In view of the diamond jubilee celebration, various awards were distributed to ICAR staff and students including best employee awards and best research paper awards. In the event, Dr. K.B. Hebbar (Director, ICAR-CPCRI, Kasaragod), Dr. R. Dinesh (ICAR-IISR, Kozhikode), Dr. A. Gopalakrishnan (Director, ICAR-CMFRI, Kochi), Dr. George Ninan (Director, ICAR-CIFT, Kochi), and Dr. Jacob John (Director of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur) were present, and delivered felicitations.