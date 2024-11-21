ADVERTISEMENT

ICAR-CTCRI releases three improved arrowroot varieties

Published - November 21, 2024 06:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sree Aadya, which gives an average yield of 30.04 tonne per hectare, has been recommended for cultivation in Kerala. Sree Karthi too has been recommended for cultivation in the State, along with Tamil Nadu and Manipur

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) here has released three improved arrowroot varieties for cultivation in five States including Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first time that improved arrowroot (Maranta arundinacea) varieties are being released in the country, CTCRI officials said. The varieties recommended for release are Sree Aadya, Sree Nakshathra and Sree Karti.

Sree Aadya was recommended for cultivation in Kerala by the 29th State Seed Sub-Committee for Varietal Release at a meeting held on November 12. This variety gives an average yield of 30.04 tonne per hectare and starch yield of 5.95 tonne per hectare, said K.I. Asha, principal scientist and the main developer of the three varieties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sree Nakshathra

Sree Nakshathra has been recommended for cultivation in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, two States where arrowroot is a common source of livelihood for the tribal population. Its average yield is 32.25 tonne per hectare and starch yield is 8.59 tonne per hectare.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The third variety, Sree Karthi, has been recommended for cultivation in Tamil Nadu, Manipur and Kerala. Its average yield is 23.57 tonne per hectare and starch yield is 5.07 tonne per hectare. These two varieties were recommended for release by the Central Sub-committee on Crop Standards, Notification and Release of Varieties of Horticultural Crops at a recent meeting.

Thrust on R&D

The CTCRI has been placing thrust on R&D of minor tuber crops as they are climate-resilient and ideal for regenerative farming technologies, organic farming for instance, which are centred around the principle of circular economy, thereby minimising external inputs and carbon emissions, the CTCRI said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US