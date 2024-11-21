ICAR-CTCRI releases three improved arrowroot varieties

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) here has released three improved arrowroot varieties for cultivation in five States including Kerala.

This is the first time that improved arrowroot (Maranta arundinacea) varieties are being released in the country, CTCRI officials said. The varieties recommended for release are Sree Aadya, Sree Nakshathra and Sree Karti.

Sree Aadya was recommended for cultivation in Kerala by the 29th State Seed Sub-Committee for Varietal Release at a meeting held on November 12. This variety gives an average yield of 30.04 tonne per hectare and starch yield of 5.95 tonne per hectare, said K.I. Asha, principal scientist and the main developer of the three varieties.

Sree Nakshathra

Sree Nakshathra has been recommended for cultivation in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, two States where arrowroot is a common source of livelihood for the tribal population. Its average yield is 32.25 tonne per hectare and starch yield is 8.59 tonne per hectare.

The third variety, Sree Karthi, has been recommended for cultivation in Tamil Nadu, Manipur and Kerala. Its average yield is 23.57 tonne per hectare and starch yield is 5.07 tonne per hectare. These two varieties were recommended for release by the Central Sub-committee on Crop Standards, Notification and Release of Varieties of Horticultural Crops at a recent meeting.

Thrust on R&D

The CTCRI has been placing thrust on R&D of minor tuber crops as they are climate-resilient and ideal for regenerative farming technologies, organic farming for instance, which are centred around the principle of circular economy, thereby minimising external inputs and carbon emissions, the CTCRI said.

